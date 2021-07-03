Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Football

Spain book Euro 2020 semifinal berth after defeating Switzerland

Side registered 3-1 victory on penalties

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jul 3, 2021

Photo: Twitter / Euro 2020

Spain defeated 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Euro 2020 quarterfinal on Friday.

They will play Belgium or Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Denis Zakaria’s own goal gave Spain an eighth-minute lead but Xherdan Shaqiri equalised for Switzerland on 68 minutes after a defensive mix-up, before Remo Freuler was sent off.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon saved from Fabian Schaer and Manuel Akanji in the shootout before Mikel Oyarzabal converted the winning kick after Ruben Vargas blazed over.

