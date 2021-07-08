Thursday, July 8, 2021  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
PSG sign Sergio Ramos on two-year deal

Defender left Real Madrid in June after 16 years

Posted: Jul 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: PSG

Veteran Spain defender Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club said Thursday.

The former Real Madrid stalwart, who is considered one of the best defenders in the world, won the Champions League four times with Real and is a World Cup winner and a two-time champion of Europe with Spain.

“I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” Ramos said. “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget.

“I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

