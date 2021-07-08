Kane stars as England beat Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

Harry Kane’s extra-time strike gave England a 2-1 win over a resilient Denmark on Wednesday and took them through to the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

This will be England’s first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Kane scored the follow-up after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his controversial penalty award in the 104th minute in front of almost 65,000 fans at Wembley.

Mikkel Damsgaard had given the Danes a 30th-minute lead with a terrific free-kick but an own goal from Simon Kjaer brought England level before half-time, and their knackered opponents gradually faded as a force.