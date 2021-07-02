How Manchester United finally edging closer to signing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund is finally becoming a reality as both clubs have announce that they have reached an agreement on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is one of the most highly-rated winger in Europe and is known for his attacking intent.

In his 181 appearances for the Bundesliga club in all competitions, Sancho managed to score 74 times and provided 75 assists.

The details of the transfer are not revealed yet, but one thing is for sure that it has tested the patience of United fans through the recent years.

Let’s roll back years to highlight how it all began:

2017— It was the year when the Red Devils first linked with the England international while he was a Manchester City player.

It was reported that the reason behind Sancho’s move to Germany was due to the lack of first-team opportunities at the Etihad.

If he would have penned with United at that stage when Jose Mourinho was in charge, the concern was that it would affect the player’s development.

2018— Just after failing to sign Sancho in the 2017 transfer window, United once again tried to sign the England international when he showed a glimpse of his potential at Dortmund in his first season.

The transfer talks between the two clubs ended without making any progress because it was reported that Dortmund asked for a whopping £100 million for the star winger.

2019 — It was the first year when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the driver’s seat for the Red Devils. He too wanted to sign Sancho but after failing to secure a Champions League spot, it was not possible.

Forbes reported in June 2019 that Manchester United had ‘reluctantly accepted’ that a move for Sancho would not be possible.

2020 — United did qualify for the Champions League in that season but United once again ran out of luck as they missed Dortmund’s deadline.

After the Red Devils did not manage to offer the price Dortmund as asking for, the German club declared that the winger will not be allowed to leave for another season.

2021— It is finally happening. Manchester United announced that has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical which will be completed after involvement in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020.