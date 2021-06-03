Wednesday, June 23, 2021  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Portugal, Germany, France reach Euro 2020 last-16

Defending champions finished third in Group F

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted two penalties in a 2-2 draw with France in Budapest as Portugal and Germany reached the Euro 2020 last-16 on Wednesday.

France, who had already qualified, finished top of Group F above Germany following their 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich, setting up a showdown against England at Wembley for Joachim Loew’s side.

Portugal will face the world’s top-ranked side Belgium in the first knockout round in Seville on Sunday.

Fernando Santos’ men moved through as one of the four best third-placed sides, for the second straight Euro, from Group F behind France and Germany, who only just qualified after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich.

Ronaldo gave his side the lead just after the half-hour mark with his first spot-kick, before France hit back through Karim Benzema’s two goals either side of half-time.

But, with Portugal heading out as it stood with Hungary leading Germany, Ronaldo helped win and then scored their second penalty with half an hour remaining.

The 36-year-old’s fifth goal of the group stage extended his record tally of Euro goals to 14 and drew him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei, in his 178th international match.

World champions France will next take on Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday.

The first real chance of the game fell to France forward Kylian Mbappe after quarter of an hour, but the 22-year-old’s wait for a Euro goal was extended by Rui Patricio’s parried save.

But it was Portugal who made the breakthrough, as they were awarded a 31st-minute penalty as France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris tried to punch the ball away, but instead caught Danilo Pereira in the face, leaving the Portugal midfielder needing treatment on the pitch.

Ronaldo stepped up to score his fourth goal of the tournament, sending Lloris the wrong way.

VAR controversy

France drew themselves level in controversial circumstances in first-half stoppage time.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz gave a penalty after Mbappe collided with Nelson Semedo while trying to get on the end of a pass into the box.

After a lengthy VAR check, the decision stood despite vociferous protestations from the Portugal players.

Benzema, who had missed his last three penalties, made no mistake from the spot this time, scoring his first goal for France since October 2015, having been recalled for the tournament after a five-and-a-half year exile over his alleged role in a blackmail scandal.

It was also the Real Madrid striker’s first goal at a European Championship in his ninth match.

Unsurprisingly, Danilo was substituted at half-time after the blow to his head, with Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Paulinha taking his place.

France moved ahead for the first time shortly after the restart, though, as Paul Pogba’s excellent pass released Benzema to slot in off the post.

The linesman flagged the Frenchman offside, but a VAR check overturned the decision.

France were left without a recognised left-back when Lucas Digne hobbled off six minutes after coming on at the interval for Lucas Hernandez, who was booked in the first half.

But it was right-back Jules Kounde who conceded the second spot-kick for a handball from Ronaldo’s cross, and the Juventus star stepped up to level the all-time record, with Lloris guessing incorrectly again.

Portugal knew a defeat would send them out if Hungary beat Germany, and they needed Patricio to make a wonderful double save midway through the second half.

Pogba cleverly created space for a long-range strike which Patricio managed to claw onto the angle of post and crossbar, with the Wolves ‘keeper getting up quickly to dive and push away Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up effort.

Both teams pressed in search of a winner, with Griezmann firing over.

France had a penalty shout turned down in injury time despite another long VAR consultation, after Kingsley Coman went down under a challenge by Bruno Fernandes, who was brought on with 18 minutes to play after being left out from the start.

But with the other match over in Germany, France knew a draw would put them through as group winners and that was how it finished.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Euro 2020 Euro 2020 last-16 Football France germany portugal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Portugal, Germany, France, Euro 2020 last-16, Euro 2020, football
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Dhani, Imran, Masood star as Multan Sultans thrash Lahore Qalandars
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
Kings down Qalandars in thriller to keep playoffs hopes alive
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
PSL 2021: Islamabad United down spirited Multan Sultans
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Danish stars as Karachi Kings book PSL playoffs berth
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Khawaja stars as United register narrow victory over Zalmi
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
Sohail Akhtar reveals reason for Lahore Qalandars’ failure in PSL6
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz, Shaheen exchange friendly tweets after on-field brawl
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
PSL 2021: Statistical review of first phase
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
Sarfaraz Ahmed highlights reason behind Quetta Gladiators’ poor campaign
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
PSL playoffs 2021: Multan Sultans face Islamabad United in rehearsal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.