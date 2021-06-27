Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Netherlands face Czech Republic in hunt for Euro 2020 glory

Sides to clash in round-of-16 fixture on Sunday

Posted: Jun 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Euro 2020

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer has his sights set on winning the whole thing as his flamboyant ‘Oranje’ take on the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Dutch strolled through Group C, winning all three games in Amsterdam and scoring eight goals in the process, and De Boer was not shy in saying his aim was to make and win the Wembley final.

“Our goal is not only to reach the final but to win it, that’s the objective, then the tournament will be judged a success for us,” De Boer said ahead of Sunday’s clash in Budapest. “You don’t become a European champion easily but I think we have the quality to do so.”

Whoever comes out on top between the Dutch and Czechs will face in the quarters a Demark side who thrashed Wales 4-0 in another exuberant display which increased hopes of a repeat of their triumph in 29 years ago.

Kasper Dolberg struck twice to set the Danes on their way before Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite added more goals late on to cap a dominant display — on the anniversary of their shock winning of Euro 92 — in front of hordes of fans who descended on Amsterdam.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side became the first to score four goals in successive European Championship games and are riding a wave of emotion after having to deal with the fallout of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening match against Finland.

“We dreamed about this and at the end of the day I think we also believed we could get here,” said striker Dolberg. “We have a lot of great players. It is hard to say we expected to be here but we are happy to be through to the quarter-finals.”

