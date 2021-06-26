Saturday, June 26, 2021  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Euro 2020: Wales play Denmark with quarterfinals spot at stake

Sides to compete on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Euro 2020

Gareth Bale and Wales play Denmark in Amsterdam, dreaming of a repeat of their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals after advancing as runners-up of Group A behind Italy.

Denmark overcame the shock and trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland to qualify for the knockout phase as the second-placed team in Group B despite losing their first two matches.

After being revived on the pitch in Copenhagen, Eriksen spent six days in hospital after his collapse, undergoing surgery to have a defibrillator implanted.

“We dealt with a very traumatic experience and the same night we kept playing. We played one of the best teams in the world (Belgium) a couple of days later and we beat Russia playing very intensely,” said coach Kasper Hjulmand. “It shows the power we possess, both physical and mental.”

The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy itself in 1992.

It is exactly 29 years since Denmark defeated Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.

Wales will be denied proper travelling support in Amsterdam with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from the United Kingdom.

Welsh media reports have picked up on fans making it to Amsterdam having come from watching the team play in Azerbaijan in the group stage — without returning to Britain — only to be turned away at Schiphol airport.

The travel ban does not apply to supporters coming from Denmark, which like the Netherlands is in the European Union.

“We’ve been in situations where teams are favourites or have more support, against Turkey (in Baku) they had 18,000 in the stadium so it makes no difference. When it comes to kick-off it is just us players on the pitch,” said Bale.

