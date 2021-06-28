Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Football

Euro 2020 last-16: Spain knock Croatia out in eight-goal thriller

Side registered a 5-3 victory on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter/ Euro 2020

Spain claimed a remarkable 5-3 victory over Croatia after extra-time on Monday to set up a Euro 2020 quarterfinal against either France or Switzerland.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, fought back from 3-1 down in the 85th minute to force an additional half an hour in the last-16 tie.

But the much-maligned Alvaro Morata slammed home to put Spain back in front in the 100th minute, before Mikel Oyarzabal made it the highest-scoring European Championship match since the first game of the inaugural edition in 1960.

FaceBook WhatsApp
croatia Euro 2020 Euro 2020 last-16 Football spain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Euro 2020 last-16, Euro 2020, Spain, Croatia, football
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Five flops of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Four breakout stars of Pakistan Super League 2021
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Stunning comeback: Multan Sultans clinch maiden Pakistan Super League title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi to battle for PSL 2021 title
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
PSL6 final spot up for grab as Zalmi face United
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.