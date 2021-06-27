Sunday, June 27, 2021  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Euro 2020: Hjulmand praises Denmark’s ‘warriors’ after cementing quarterfinals berth

Side thrashed Wales in last-16 fixture on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Euro 2020

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has heaped praise on his players and called them ‘true warriors’ as his side thrashed Wales to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-0 on Saturday.

The Danes, carried by a wave of emotion, are the neutrals’ favourites after overcoming the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opening game and won the game, courtesy of two goals from Kasper Dolberg’s and late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.

They will face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals after winning a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent by winning the tournament in 1992.

It is exactly 29 years since Denmark defeated Germany in the final in Gothenburg having famously only qualified because war-torn Yugoslavia disintegrated.

“It is hard to believe that this is reality,” said coach Kasper Hjulmand. “Johan Cruyff is one of my great inspirations and this was also Christian’s first home after leaving Denmark. I am really grateful for all the support we got, and the guys are true warriors. Being in the quarter-finals now is amazing.”

Wales, surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016, found the majority of the stadium filled by Danish supporters, with fans barred from entering the Netherlands from Britain due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Robert Page’s side made a promising start as Gareth Bale drilled just wide from distance, but Dolberg curled Denmark ahead with a sumptuous strike shortly before the half hour.

The Nice forward, brought into the team as a replacement for Yussuf Poulsen, then pounced on a poor clearance by Neco Williams to fire home a second just after half-time.

Maehle added a third goal for Denmark two minutes from time before Harry Wilson was sent off for a lazy challenge on the Atalanta player.

Braithwaite rubbed further salt into Welsh wounds with a fourth goal in stoppage time as Denmark became the first team in European Championship history to score four in successive matches.

“We tried to play in the second half but made a mistake to concede which killed the momentum on our side,” said Wales and Real Madrid forward Bale. “To finish how we did is disappointing… the boys are frustrated and angry, but I’d rather we go out like that, kicking and screaming, than laying off and doing nothing.”

