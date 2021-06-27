Croatia suffer major blow ahead of Spain clash

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic for Monday’s Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Spain after the Inter Milan winger tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Perisic has scored twice in three matches at the tournament to help drag the 2018 World Cup finalists into the knockout stages after a slow start.

However, his tournament looks to be over as he must isolate for 10 days and would therefore miss the quarter-finals and semi-finals should Croatia make it that far.

“During Saturday evening, (the) Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perisic has tested positive for novel coronavirus,” the Croatian football federation said in a statement.

“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.

“Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team.”

The rest of the Croatian squad and backroom staff have tested negative.