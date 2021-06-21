Baumgartner’s strike leads Austria to Euro 2020 last-16

Austria secured a 1-0 victory over Ukraine on Monday to secure a last-16 place at Euro 2020 ahead of their opponents.

Christoph Baumgartner’s 21st-minute strike sent Austria through as Group C runners-up, with Ukraine left to wait to see if they will qualify as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The other game in the group saw Georginio Wijnaldum score twice in a 3-0 win for the already-qualified Netherlands over North Macedonia in a dead rubber in Amsterdam.