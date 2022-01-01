We should not pressurise Babar Azam: Ramiz Raja

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has opened up about the inclusion of foreign coaches in the team management, in order to avoid putting additional burden on skipper Babar Azam.

While speaking in a video released by the PCB, Raja revealed that he held talks with Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq with regards to coaching staff.

“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja. “I firmly believe that you need someone with local knowledge on away tours. But you also need some regular coaches in order to maintain a good environment in net sessions.”

“I also think that we might not have the capacity to give all the responsibilities to the captain [Babar]. He is a relatively new captain which is why we don’t want to pressurise him,” he added.

Raja also shed light on the absence of coaches during Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh and home series against West Indies, recently.

“This is precisely the reason why we decided against employing technical coaches for the series against West Indies and Bangladesh, so that the team knows how to handle pressure situations on their own. This will also allow them to understand their greatness as a player,” he concluded.