Watch: Virat Kohli rages into stump mic after DRS controversy

India Test captain Virat Kohli unleashed his frustration on the stump mic after the decision review system (DRS) controversy.

The incident happened in the ongoing third and final Test between India and South Africa on day-three play on Thursday at Newlands, Cape Town.

In the 21st over of the hosts second innings, Dean Elgar was given out leg before wicket (LBW) by the on-field umpire but the Proteas captain reviewed the decision.

Replays showed that the ball hit Elger below the knee roll, however, hawk-eye showed that it was going over the stumps.

The decision left India’s side infuriated on the field as they walked up to the stump mic expressing this dissatisfaction.