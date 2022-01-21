Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Watch: Shoaib Akhtar makes impressive cricket comeback in Legends League

Pacer was representing Asia Lions

Posted: Jan 21, 2022
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar rolled back years, when he stepped on to the field for Asia Lions in the Legends League opener.

The Rawalpindi Express bowled superbly as he ended up getting figures of one for 21 in his four-over spell against India Maharajas in the tournament opener.

However, the Maharajas proved too good for the Lions as they bagged a six-wicket win thanks to Yusuf Pathan’s 80 off 40 deliveries.

Watch highlights of Akhtar’s spell:

