The event will begin on January 27

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings are currently training at Karachi’s National Bank Sports Complex for the upcoming seventh season of the tournament.

The camp is being

conducted under the guidance of Head Coach Peter Moores and President Wasim

Akram.

Kings will

take on defending champions Multan Sultans in the opening match of the PSL7 on

January 27 at the National Stadium in Karachi.