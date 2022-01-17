Monday, January 17, 2022  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch highlights: Mohammad Hasnain’s BBL wickets

Pacer played five games for Sydney Thunders

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago

Photo: Sydney Thunder

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has made a great impact in his maiden Big Bash League season as he managed to impress the fans with express pace and economical spells.

The player was representing Sydney Thunder, where he played five games.

In that brief stint, the right-arm pacer claimed seven wickets at an impressive economy of 6.00.

His best performance came against Sydney Sixers, where he claimed figures of three for 30 in his four-over spell.

In his last BBL match which he played against the same opponents, the pacer bowled an economical spell but failed to pick any wicket.

The 21-year-old will now join Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League season seven, which will commence from January 27 in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BBL Cricket Mohammad Hasnain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Hasnain, BBL, Cricket, BBL 11, Hasnain wickets, Sydney Thunder, Hasnain wicket in BBL, Hasnain stats in BBL, BBL stats,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.