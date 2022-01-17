Watch highlights: Mohammad Hasnain’s BBL wickets

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has made a great impact in his maiden Big Bash League season as he managed to impress the fans with express pace and economical spells.

The player was representing Sydney Thunder, where he played five games.

In that brief stint, the right-arm pacer claimed seven wickets at an impressive economy of 6.00.

His best performance came against Sydney Sixers, where he claimed figures of three for 30 in his four-over spell.

In his last BBL match which he played against the same opponents, the pacer bowled an economical spell but failed to pick any wicket.

The 21-year-old will now join Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League season seven, which will commence from January 27 in Karachi.