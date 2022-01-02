Watch: Hasnain claims triple-wicket maiden on BBL debut

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain made a great start to his Big Bash League (BBL) career, for Sydney Thunder, with a triple wicket maiden in his very first over.

The right-armer dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in match against Adelaide Strikers.

TRIPLE WICKET MAIDEN! Fantastic debut for Mohammad Hasnain 👏🇵🇰 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/4J9TumvH0D — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) January 2, 2022

Hasnain finished with figures of 3/20 in his full quota of four overs.

The pacer’s impressive spell played a key role in Thunder’s victory against Strikers by 28 runs.

In 2019 Hasnain registered his named in the record books as the youngest, 19, bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20I match. The Hyderabad-born achieved that feat against Sri Lanka.

In the same year, Hasnain stole the limelight in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition. He bowled at 151 km/h for the Quetta Gladiators, and 155.1 km/h for Trinbago Knight Riders.

Twitter Reaction