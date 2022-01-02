Watch: Hasnain claims triple-wicket maiden on BBL debut

Right-armer struck gold in his very first over
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain made a great start to his Big Bash League (BBL) career, for Sydney Thunder, with a triple wicket maiden in his very first over.
The right-armer dismissed Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells in match against Adelaide Strikers.
TRIPLE WICKET MAIDEN!
Fantastic debut for Mohammad Hasnain 👏🇵🇰 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/4J9TumvH0D
— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) January 2, 2022
Hasnain finished with figures of 3/20 in his full quota of four overs.
The pacer’s impressive spell played a key role in Thunder’s victory against Strikers by 28 runs.
In 2019 Hasnain registered his named in the record books as the youngest, 19, bowler to take a hat-trick in a T20I match. The Hyderabad-born achieved that feat against Sri Lanka.
In the same year, Hasnain stole the limelight in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by bowling the fastest deliveries recorded in each competition. He bowled at 151 km/h for the Quetta Gladiators, and 155.1 km/h for Trinbago Knight Riders.
Twitter Reaction
Husnain bowling rockets 🚀 #BBL11— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 2, 2022
Gee whiz. Hasnain 3/0 bowling absolute rockets 🔥@7Cricket #BBL11— Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 2, 2022
Thunderbolts! Love to see it! 👏🏼 @MHasnainPak 💚 ⚡️ @ThunderBBL— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) January 2, 2022
Pakistani pace! #Hasnainonfire 🕺🚀 Hot to trot on debut!🔥 #BBL @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/i09m8UCTp2— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) January 2, 2022
Well done boy ! 👏 https://t.co/8V0SZM84Nd
— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) January 2, 2022
U beauty @MHasnainPak 👍🏻👍🏻💪🏻💪🏻keep it up boy https://t.co/bgcB8j60Bw— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) January 2, 2022