Watch: Haris Rauf takes stunning catch in Melbourne derby

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has once again lit up the Big Bash after taking a stunning catch in his second game.

The pacer burst on to the scene back in the ninth edition of the league where he picked 20 wickets in 10 games including a hat-trick.

Playing the Melbourne derby for Stars alongside countryman Ahmed Daniyal, the pacer took the catch of Renegades’ Aaron Finch in the 12th over.

However, despite economical spell from Lahore Qalandars duo, they ended up on a losing side as Renegades chased down the target in the 18th over.

Here’s a look at Haris’ effort: