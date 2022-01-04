Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Haris Rauf takes stunning catch in Melbourne derby

Pacer also took a wicket in the game

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: Melbourne Stars

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has once again lit up the Big Bash after taking a stunning catch in his second game.

The pacer burst on to the scene back in the ninth edition of the league where he picked 20 wickets in 10 games including a hat-trick.

Playing the Melbourne derby for Stars alongside countryman Ahmed Daniyal, the pacer took the catch of Renegades’ Aaron Finch in the 12th over.

However, despite economical spell from Lahore Qalandars duo, they ended up on a losing side as Renegades chased down the target in the 18th over.

Here’s a look at Haris’ effort:

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Haris Rauf Melbourne Stars
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Haris Rauf, Haris Rauf catch, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne derby, Melbourne Renegades, Cricket,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.