Watch: Glenn Maxwell takes catch for the ages in BBL

Australia’s star cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who is leading the Melbourne Stars, took a stunning catch in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match against Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Maxwell stunned the cricketing world after taking the catch in the 16th over of the match.

Maxwell ran back from the ring and leapt up with his left hand, which is his weaker hand, and timed his jump to perfection to hold on to the catch.

After completing the catch, Maxwell put his hand over his mouth as he couldn’t believe that he had pulled it off.

"Degree of difficulty = 10" – Andrew Symonds



Extraordinary grab from Glenn Maxwell! One of the catches of the summer #BBL11 | BKT Golden Moment pic.twitter.com/01HmBs9VPK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2022

Maxwell, who is considered one of the best fielders in the world, has played seven Tests, 116 ODIs and79 T20Is over the course of his international career.