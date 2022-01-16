Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Glenn Maxwell takes catch for the ages in BBL

Aussie is considered one of the best fielders in the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Fox Sports

Australia’s star cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who is leading the Melbourne Stars, took a stunning catch in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match against Brisbane Heat on Sunday.

Maxwell stunned the cricketing world after taking the catch in the 16th over of the match.  

Maxwell ran back from the ring and leapt up with his left hand, which is his weaker hand, and timed his jump to perfection to hold on to the catch.

After completing the catch, Maxwell put his hand over his mouth as he couldn’t believe that he had pulled it off.

Maxwell, who is considered one of the best fielders in the world, has played seven Tests, 116 ODIs and79 T20Is over the course of his international career.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BBL catch Cricket Glenn Maxwell
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Glenn Maxwell, BBL, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars, Cricket, catch
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.