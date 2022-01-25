Tuesday, January 25, 2022  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Wasim Akram tests positive for Covid-19

Karachi Kings director was part of Legends League

Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain and Karachi Kings Director Wasim Akram tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to reports, the former left-arm was part of the ongoing Legends League, which is being played in Oman.

He and another person, who were infected from the virus, have put themselves in isolation.  

Meanwhile, the franchise spokesperson has denied to comment on the report saying that it can neither confirm nor deny any Covid test results.

That is the sole prerogative of the PCB, he added.

Earlier, in a brief statement by Peshawar Zalmi it was revealed that veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and pacer Arshad Iqbal have tested positive for Covid-19.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Ammad Butt, from the reserve pool of players, have been allowed to join Zalmi as partial replacement for the aforementioned duo, who had tested positive on January 21 and 22, respectively.

It must be noted that the PSL season seven will begin on January 27 in Karachi.

Pakistan wasim akram
 
