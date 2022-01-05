Was Hafeez forced into retirement? Latif weighs in

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has opened up about all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s retirement from international cricket.

Latif has brushed aside the notion that Hafeez was under pressure to bring the curtain down on his career.

“Body language reveals everything. If you look at Hafeez’s press conference and the way he spoke, it was clear that it was his decision to retire. He was not doing that under pressure,” said Latif on PTV Sports.

He also shed light on the relationship between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Hafeez.

“This [mutual understanding] was a good gesture by the PCB and Hafeez. They were always considered as tracks which run side-by-side but will never meet. However, in the end they did meet,” he said.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket Monday, ending an 18-year career that included a 12-month ban from bowling because of a suspect action.

The 41-year-old last played for his country at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November last year when Pakistan lost in the semi-final to eventual champions Australia.

Hafeez scored 3,652 runs and took 53 wickets at Test level, while his tally in the limited-overs game was 6,614 runs and 139 wickets.