Waqar Younis gives two cents on Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has suggested to bring a level four coach to help pacer Mohammad Hasnain.

The pacer underwent action assessment at the bio-mechanics lab in Lahore on Tuesday after his action was reported during the game against Sydney Sixers on January 15.

Former captain Waqar Younis in a tweet backed Hasnain for having legal action as he didn’t find anything suspicious during his tenure as bowling coach.

I didn’t find any issue with Hussnain’s action in my 2 years bowling coach stint but I think we should ask that Level 4 coach to come and help Hussnain fixing his problems #FoodForThought https://t.co/29tvSZEBwK — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) January 19, 2022

The incident occurred during the first innings of the match, after Sixers’ captain Moises Henriques failed to connect when Hasnain bowled a bouncer. Words were exchanged between the duo, with Henriques telling Hasnain “nice throw, mate”.

According to the ICC rules and regulations, an illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

It could take up to 14 days before the result of the test comes out, which means that Hasnain’s participation in the opening games of PSL will not be affected. However, if his action is illegal, Hasnain will be suspended from bowling in international cricket and domestic events around the world until he rectifies his action.