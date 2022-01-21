Wahab Riaz wants ‘full-strength’ Australia to tour Pakistan

Veteran pacer Wahab Riaz has said that Australia must send their full-strength squad for the tour of Pakistan.

The Aussies are scheduled to tour Pakistan after 24 years in March-April this year, where they will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs and a T20I in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“England and Australia should send their actual specialist team, which also featured in recently concluded T20 World Cup, to Pakistan,” Wahab told Cricket Pakistan. “This has been a common theme in recent times; whenever we go to play somewhere or if teams come to Pakistan, they are never the full-strength teams.”

He insisted that the reason behind the demand for the full-strength team is that it will be beneficial for the learning process for the youngsters.

“Since these tours are still competitive cricket, facing weaker teams does give you an advantage,” he said. “However, it also becomes a problem because then our players are not used to facing full strength teams and our learning curve is hindered.”