Wahab Riaz opens up about Peshawar Zalmi selection for PSL7

Veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has said that he is satisfied with the Peshawar Zalmi selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The marquee event is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi, where defending champions Multan Sultans will be in action against home side Karachi Kings.

The 35-year-old also revealed the reason behind retaining foreign players from the last season.

“We have Liam Livingstone in our ranks,” the Zalmi captain told Cricket Pakistan. “Saqib Mehmood, who made a great impact during PSL’s Karachi-leg, Sherfane Rutherford was good while Hazratullah Zazai and Tom Kohler-Cadmore were brilliant too.”

The pacer was of the view that these retentions cover all areas.

The Lahore-born fast-bowler also hailed Shoaib Malik’s role as he helps him with the experience on the field.

“Malik helps me a lot, last year I was struggling a bit but he suggested me things to implement during different situations,” he said. “It’s good to have him plus the way he has been performing in the last 12 months, having a player like him also lifts the morale of players.”