Voting now open for ICC Awards 2021

The voting for ICC Awards 2021 has begun as top performers from around the world set their sights on winning the elusive prize.

Starting 5 January, 2022, fans can vote for the nominees of the following categories here.

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Shaheen Afridi

Joe Root

Mohammad Rizwan

Kane Williamson

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont

Lizelle Lee

Smriti Mandhana

Gaby Lewis

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Joe Root

Kyle Jamieson

Dimuth Karunaratne

Ravichandran Ashwin

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Shakib Al Hasan

Babar Azam

Janneman Malan

Paul Stirling

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont

Lizelle Lee

Hayley Matthews

Fatima Sana

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Jos Buttler

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mitchell Marsh

Mohammad Rizwan

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont

Gaby Lewis

Smriti Mandhana

Nat Sciver

Apart from the aforementioned categories, ICC will also select the winner of ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year, ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award and ICC Umpire of the Year.

The winners of the remaining categories of player Awards will be determined by the Voting Academy, comprising a selection of global cricket journalists and broadcasters.

The winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award will be selected by ICC Management after ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires and Match Referees recommend the shortlist.

Along with individual awards, the ICC will also determine the Team of the Year for ICC Men’s Tests ICC Men’s ODIs, ICC Women’s ODI, ICC Men’s T20I, and ICC Women’s T20I. The five official ICC Teams of the Year are set to be announced on January 17 and 18.

The winners of the Women’s Awards will be announced on January 23 while the Men’s Awards, Spirit of Cricket, and Umpire Award will be announced on January 24.