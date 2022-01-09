Usman Khawaja urges Australia to tour ‘amazing’ Pakistan

Top-order batter Usman Khawaja has thrown his weight behind Australia’s tour of Pakistan next year.

While speaking to Fox Sports during the ongoing fourth Ashes Test, Khawaja lauded Pakistan for supporting him.

“I have always had great support from the sub-continent, India, Bangladesh and in particular Pakistan, obviously, where I was born. They are amazing, even when I was there in the PSL,” said Khawaja. “I would love to go back there and play.”

He also highlighted impact of the tour on the young fans in Pakistan, who have not seen top international cricketers on home soil.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Australian cricket to give a little back. I said that to the guys, I’m like you can actually inspire a generation of cricketers who have never seen you play, like David Warner, Marnus [Labuschagne] and Steve Smith. I don’t think that there is any better way to give it back to the game by touring countries like Pakistan, who have been deprived of cricket for so long,” he said.

“So hopefully we will get over there, not just for my sake but for Pakistan cricket and all those young boys and girls out who want to be a professional cricketer in the future,” he concluded.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.