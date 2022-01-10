‘Truly historic’: PCB signs television broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has termed the television broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium as a “truly historic” moment.

The 2022 and 2023 seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be available in High Definition on A Sports and PTV Sports in Pakistan, after the PCB signed a television broadcast agreement with the local sport channels.

“I want to congratulate ARY, PTV, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises on this historic deal,” said Raja.

“It is an unprecedented moment as the price we have gotten for these rights is unmatched. This is a testimony to how big of a brand the PSL has become and the fact that our national team has been on a roll has also contributed to it. This is truly a historic moment,” he added.

The PCB also revealed the details of the deal which went through a robust and transparent bidding process on December 23.

“The consortium of ARY and PTV had submitted the highest bid at the aggregated fee of PKR4,350,786,786 — 50 per cent more than the last cycle — to secure the two-year-long home TV broadcast,” the PCB said in a press release.

The seventh edition of the PSL will be held between January 27 and February 27 in Karachi and Lahore.