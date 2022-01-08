Saturday, January 8, 2022  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Top South Africa players set to miss PSL7: report

Franchises cannot pick any Proteas player in mini-draft

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: T20 World Cup

Pakistan Super League season seven suffered a major blow as Cricket South Africa has refused to send the Proteas players for PSL7 due to the ongoing India tour.

The mini-draft of the league, which was scheduled to take place on January 7, was also postponed for a day due to the same reason, as managed tried to make the last effort to bring the South Africa players to Pakistan.

However, according to Cricket Pakistan, the franchises can no longer pick any Protease players in the mini-draft which is scheduled to be held today (Saturday).

The players were supposed to be included in the mini-draft as franchises were allowed to select one foreign player from the additional two players.

David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen were all initially listed to choose from.

South Africa are scheduled to play three ODI matches against India from January 19 to January 23 due to which they are asked to make themselves unavailable for the PSL7 starting from 27 of the month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PSL7 PSL7 draft
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
South Africa, PSL7, cricket South Africa, Cricket, PSL7 draft, PSL7 mini-draft, mini-draft,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.