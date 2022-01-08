Top South Africa players set to miss PSL7: report

Pakistan Super League season seven suffered a major blow as Cricket South Africa has refused to send the Proteas players for PSL7 due to the ongoing India tour.

The mini-draft of the league, which was scheduled to take place on January 7, was also postponed for a day due to the same reason, as managed tried to make the last effort to bring the South Africa players to Pakistan.

However, according to Cricket Pakistan, the franchises can no longer pick any Protease players in the mini-draft which is scheduled to be held today (Saturday).

The players were supposed to be included in the mini-draft as franchises were allowed to select one foreign player from the additional two players.

David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen were all initially listed to choose from.

South Africa are scheduled to play three ODI matches against India from January 19 to January 23 due to which they are asked to make themselves unavailable for the PSL7 starting from 27 of the month.