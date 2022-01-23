Sunday, January 23, 2022  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1443
TikTok, PCB join hands for PSL7 anthem

Anthem will be sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: PCB

Short-form video platform, TikTok, will sponsor the official anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

PSL7 anthem will be sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

“The powerful duo of Atif Aslam and Aima Baig coupled with the gifted Abdullah Siddiqui and TikTok as the driving force behind the anthem is sure to instill a sense of celebration, joy, entertainment and passion among cricket fans in Pakistan,” the PCB said.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer also shed light on the partnership.  

“We want to thank TikTok for coming onboard with us as the anthem partner, the TikTok platform is synonymous with entertainment and I am confident this anthem will help generate great excitement on the platform,” said Naseer.

It must be noted that season seven of PSL will begin on January 27.

PSL PSL Anthem TikTok
 
