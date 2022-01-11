Tuesday, January 11, 2022  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Ticket prices for PSL7 revealed

The tickets will be available online

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

The tickets for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are likely to go on sale today.

The ticket prices for the round-robin stage will be between Rs.250 and Rs.3000, meanwhile tickets for the playoffs will cost between Rs.500 and Rs.4000.

The tickets will be available online with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set to make an official announcement soon.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) allowed 100 percent attendance, on December 30, 2021, for the matches but that is likely to be reduced bearing in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

The seventh edition of the PSL will take place between January 27 and February 27 in Karachi and Lahore. The season will begin at Karachi’s National Stadium where the first 15 matches will take place. On February 10, the league will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

