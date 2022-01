Three Pakistan players star in CA’s Test team of 2021

Three Pakistan players middle-order batter Fawad Alam, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali were named in Cricket Australia’s team of the year.

The trio were instrumental in Pakistan’s Test campaign in the 2021, where the Babar Azam-led unit played nine games and lost only two.

Apart from them, four players from India – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, Sri Lanka’s Karunaratne, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, England captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson were included in the team.

Final XI

Rohit Sharma (India)

M: 11 | Inns: 21 | Runs: 906 | Ave: 47.68 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 4 | HS: 161

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) (c)

M: 7 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 902 | Ave: 69.38 | 100s: 4 | 50s: 3 | HS: 244

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

M: 5 | Inns: 9 | Runs: 526 | Ave: 65.75 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 4 | HS: 108

Joe Root (England)

M: 15 | Inns: 29 | Runs: 1708 | Ave: 61.00 | 100s: 6 | 50s: 4 | HS: 228 | Wkts: 14 | Ave: 30.50 | BBI: 5-8

Fawad Alam (Pakistan)

M: 9 | Inns: 13 | Runs: 571 | Ave: 57.10 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 2 | HS: 140

Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)

M: 12 | Inns: 21 | Runs: 748 | Ave: 39.36 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 5 | HS: 101 | Ct: 30 | St: 6

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

​​​​​​​M: 9 | Wkts: 54 | Ave: 16.64 | SR: 43.0 | BBI: 6-61 | BBM: 9-207 | 5W: 3 | 10W: 0 | Runs: 355 | Ave: 25.35 | 100s: 1 | HS: 106

Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)

​​​​​​​M: 5 | Wkts: 27 | Ave: 17.51 | SR: 41.8 | BBI: 6-48 | BBM: 11-117 | 5W: 3 | 10W: 1

Axar Patel (India)

​​​​​​​M: 5 | Wkts: 36 | Ave: 11.86 | SR: 33.6 | BBI: 6-38 | BBM: 11-70 | 5W: 5 | 10W: 1

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

​​​​​​​M: 8 | Wkts: 41 | Ave: 16.07 | SR: 31.0 | BBI: 5-27 | BBM: 10-94 | 5W: 5 | 10W: 1

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

​​​​​​​M: 9 | Wkts: 47 | Ave: 17.06 | SR: 37.3 | BBI: 6-51 | BBM: 10-94 | 5W: 3 | 10W: 1