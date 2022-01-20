Three Pakistan players in ICC Test Team of the Year

Three Pakistan players have been named in the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2021.

These cricketers include middle-order batter Fawad Alam and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Alam accumulated 571 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.10 with three centuries. His hundreds rescued Pakistan in tough situations against South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

“At the age of 36, Fawad Alam has finally established himself as a cornerstone of the Pakistan batting lineup in Test cricket after years of toling on the domestic circuit,” the ICC said, in a press release, while praising Alam.

Meanwhile, the right-armer Ali was included in the XI for bagging 41 wickets in 9 matches at a stunning average of 16.07.

“Hasan Ali always delivered with the ball for Pakistan in 2021, be it as a strike bowler or when it came to holding one end up. By far his best year in the longest format,” the ICC said.

Finally, Afridi sealed his spot in the lineup after claiming 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17.06, including three five-wicket hauls.

“It was a year for remember for Shaheen Afridi, especially in the longest form of the game. Extracting brilliant movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old,” the press release said. “Still only 21, Shaheen will likely lead the Pakistan pace bowling unit for years to come and with already rapid improvements in his bowling, he will undoubtedly prove to be a fearsome prospect.”

ICC Test Team of the Year:

Kane Williamson (c), Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi.