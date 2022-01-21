Friday, January 21, 2022  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1443
T20 World Cup fixtures: Pakistan-Indian to clash on October 23

Tournament will begin from October 18

Posted: Jan 21, 2022
Posted: Jan 21, 2022

Photo: ICC

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on October 23 as, the fixtures for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup has been revealed.

The Super 12 round will kick off on October 22 with the hosts Australia facing New Zealand in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Moreover, the draw for the First Round and Super 12 groups also confirmed.

The tournament will be played between October 18 to November 13, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia.

Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

The Super 12

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group 1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh heading into Group 2.

The Super 12 will run for a fortnight, with the two groups set to reach their conclusion on the weekend of the 5th and 6th of November.

For complete fixtures click here.

Cricket PAK v IND T20 World Cup
 
