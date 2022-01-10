‘Some Australia cricketers won’t be comfortable touring Pakistan’

Chief executive of the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), Todd Greenberg, has admitted that some of the players won’t be willing to tour Pakistan, next year.

Greenberg also added that they will take advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian government before giving the nod for Pakistan tour.

“There may be one or two players who won’t be comfortable despite the best advice we give, and that’s OK, we need to respect that,” Greenberg told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

“The ACA accompanied Cricket Australia on a pre-tour of Pakistan late last year, and the reports were all very positive. But we’ll continue to take the advice of DFAT and other government organisations, as we need to be able to satisfy not just the players, but their families, that it’s safe to tour,” he added.

Greenberg also stated that he will be travelling with the Australian players on the tour.

“I’ve made an assurance to the players that they won’t go alone. If they’re going to Pakistan, I’ll be going with them and I think that’s important. It’s an opportunity to show the players that we’re in this together,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced the details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.