Shahid Afridi says ‘no margin for error’ in PSL7

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that there is ‘no margin for error’ in the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The 46-year-old made these remarks while speaking exclusively at Game Set Match.

“What max can happen?” asked Afridi. “They will further tighten the protocols in the bio-secure bubble. This is the need of an hour.”

According to him, the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to make the tournament successful at all costs. “They will try not to repeat past mistakes,” he said. “There is no margin for error as we all are trying to make the season successful.”

Commenting on PCB’s plan B, the charismatic all-rounder said suggested that the board should arrange a separate pool of players to replace the coronavirus-affected cricketers if needed.

“Last time, if you remember, I had asked about what plan B PCB had?” said Afridi. “It is not a joke to organise an event then postpone it and then reorganise.”

“I think every franchise should have five to six reserve players available apart from the current squad so that in case of coronavirus they are available to replace the affected player or players,” he said.

“Ramiz Raja also agreed with this, as we all want the tournament to end without any issues,” he concluded.

The cash-rich league is set to commence from January 27 in Karachi.