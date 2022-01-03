Shahid Afridi questions Mohammad Hafeez’s retirement decision

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that Mohammad Hafeez wanted to continue playing for the Men in Green, rather than bringing the curtain down on his career.

While speaking on Samaa TV’s show Game Set Match, Afridi claimed that there was a communication gap between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players.

“I was listening to his [Hafeez] statement and it was clear from his body language that he wanted to play more cricket for Pakistan rather than leaving early,” said Afridi.

“I always talk about communication gap between the PCB and players and I have a strong feeling that the same was the case with Hafeez. Although, it was good to see that he didn’t turn that into a major issue,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain, Afridi, also lauded Hafeez for a great international career.

“I would like to congratulate Hafeez, his family and parents. Hafeez had an outstanding career and he gave many match-winning performances,” he said.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket Monday, ending an 18-year career that included a 12-month ban from bowling because of a suspect action.

The 41-year-old last played for his country at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November last year when Pakistan lost in the semi-final to eventual champions Australia.

Hafeez scored 3,652 runs and took 53 wickets at Test level, while his tally in the limited-overs game was 6,614 runs and 139 wickets.