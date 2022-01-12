Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Shahid Afridi ‘nostalgic’ on NCA return

Former captain will be part of Quetta Gladiators this season

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahaid Afridi is feeling nostalgic after a training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The former all-rounder took to Twitter to say he has come to “visit NCA after a very long time” and that the visit has brought back so many “memorable flashbacks”.

According to the 46-year-old, NCA Lahore’s facilities are good and should be offered at other training centres across the country.

Quetta Gladiators roped in Shahid Afridi for Pakistan Super League season seven, as the 2019 winners look to win the second title when PSL7 kicks off on January 27.

Both Afridi and England’s batter James Vince left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators.

This would be Afridi’s last PSL tournament as a player.

Cricket Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
