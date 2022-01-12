Shahid Afridi ‘nostalgic’ on NCA return

Former Pakistan captain Shahaid Afridi is feeling nostalgic after a training session at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The former all-rounder took to Twitter to say he has come to “visit NCA after a very long time” and that the visit has brought back so many “memorable flashbacks”.

It was nostalgic to visit NCA after a long time. Brought so many memorable flashbacks 😍. We should have such facilities all over Pakistan. I had my training session without permission 😁 hope that’s ok ? @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/Dif8t09zUY — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 12, 2022

According to the 46-year-old, NCA Lahore’s facilities are good and should be offered at other training centres across the country.

Quetta Gladiators roped in Shahid Afridi for Pakistan Super League season seven, as the 2019 winners look to win the second title when PSL7 kicks off on January 27.

Both Afridi and England’s batter James Vince left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators.

This would be Afridi’s last PSL tournament as a player.