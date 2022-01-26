Wednesday, January 26, 2022  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Cricket

Shahid Afridi likely to miss initial games of HBL PSL7

All-rounder suffers back injury

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: LPL

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi is likely to miss the initial games of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to a back injury.

According to Samaa TV, Afridi suffered the injury during a practice session yesterday. He also missed today’s training session of Quetta Gladiators.

Earlier, Afridi was optimistic that he will be able to recover in time for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while speaking on Samaa TV’s sports show Game Set Match. However, that is unlikely to be the case.

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has also confirmed that Afridi will be rested whenever possible, due to the latter’s recurring injuries.  

The 46-year-old also missed the second half of PSL6 due to a back injury, as well, while playing for Multan Sultans.

Afridi has vast T20 cricket experience under his belt, 4395 runs in 326 matches at a strike-rate of 154.21. He has also claimed 344 wickets.

