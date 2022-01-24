Shaheen Afridi wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Left-armer, Shaheen, claimed 78 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 22.20 during 2021.

“Sizzling spells, sheer display of pace and swing and some magical moments – the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year had a year to remember in 2021,” the ICC said in a press release while praising Shaheen.

“The tall Pakistani quick was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game,” it added.

He is the youngest cricketer, 21-years-old, to win the elusive award, while also being the first Pakistan player to achieve the feat.

Shaheen also played a key role in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, where he took seven wickets in six matches.

The quick also had a memorable year with the ball in Test cricket, claiming 47 wickets in only nine matches at a staggering average of 17.06.