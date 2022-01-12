Shadab to fly back home after disappointing BBL stint

All-rounder Shadab Khan is returning to Pakistan after a short stint with defending champions Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season 11.

The Pakistan white-ball vice-captain only played four games where he managed to score 20 runs and took a wicket.

However, he thanked the Sixers for providing him with the opportunity and wished the team the best of luck for the remainder of the competition.

“Unfortunately, I am going now but I know you will do best in the tournament,” said Shadab. “I wish you all the best for the rest. Hopefully, you will win this tournament as well.”

Thanks Shadab, good luck back in Pakistan ❤️#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/DLbJYXBMY7 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 12, 2022

The 23-year-old will be action for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League season seven staring from January 27.