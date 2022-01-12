Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Shadab to fly back home after disappointing BBL stint

All-rounder played only four games

Posted: Jan 12, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: BBL

All-rounder Shadab Khan is returning to Pakistan after a short stint with defending champions Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season 11.

The Pakistan white-ball vice-captain only played four games where he managed to score 20 runs and took a wicket.

However, he thanked the Sixers for providing him with the opportunity and wished the team the best of luck for the remainder of the competition.

“Unfortunately, I am going now but I know you will do best in the tournament,” said Shadab. “I wish you all the best for the rest. Hopefully, you will win this tournament as well.”

The 23-year-old will be action for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League season seven staring from January 27.

Cricket
 
