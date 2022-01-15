Shadab Khan receives ‘Hasan Ali surprise’ at Islamabad airport

Star all-rounder Shadab Khan returned to Pakistan after a brief stint in the ongoing Big Bash League season 11.

The Pakistan white-ball vice-captain only played four games for the defending champions Sydney Sixers where he managed to score 20 runs and took a wicket.

However, upon his arrival at the airport, he received a huge surprise in the shape of Hasan Ali – the best friend of the all-rounder.

Initially, the 23-year-old failed to recognise the pacer, who was disguised as a chauffeur driver.

Watch the video here:

The 23-year-old will be action for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League season seven staring from January 27.