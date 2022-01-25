Saqlain Mushtaq resigns from NCA post

Former Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has resigned as the Head of International Players Development at the National Cricket Academy.

There were reports of differences between the former off-spinner and the Pakistan Cricket Board, which he had brought under the notice of higher authorities.

However, according to sources, the founder of ‘Doosra’ delivery has resigned from his post.

The 45-year-old has submitted his resignation to chairman PCB Ramiz Raja.

Earlier in the T20 World Cup, the interim head coach of the national team had hinted at the appointment of a foreign coach and resigned.

It may be recalled that under the coaching of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistan team had played a brilliant game against West Indies in T20 World Cup, Bangladesh tour and home series.

It should be noted that he represented the Pakistan cricket team from 1995 to 2004.