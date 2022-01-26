Rizwan says will miss ‘fighter’ Afridi in HBL PSL7

Multan Sultan captain Mohammad Rizwan has said that the team will be missing the services of iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

The flamboyant all-rounder moved to Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League season seven, which would be his last tournament.

Rizwan, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said that the global superstar’s absence will always be felt.

“Last year he also got injured and we missed him dearly then as well,” Rizwan said. “He is a superstar of the country and his absence is always going to be felt. I talk to him time and time again as he makes things easier.”

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the year, also recalled the time, which he spent with Afridi on the pitch.

He said that Shahid is a fighter and he plays with passion and he never gives up. “I remember we were playing a match together and we needed 120-odd runs from 50-odd balls,” he said. “Our entire top-order had collapsed and batting together with him made me realise that he never gives up. When we would meet in the middle, he would tell things we need to do to turn the match around and that, for me, defines him as a person and a player,” he added.

Sultans will be in action against Karachi Kings in the HBL PSL 2022 opening match, which will be played at the National Stadium Karachi on January 27.