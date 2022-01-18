Tuesday, January 18, 2022  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Cricket

Rashid Khan opens up about playing under Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy

Leg-spinner will be playing for Qalandars in PSL7

Posted: Jan 18, 2022
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: PSL

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has expressed his excitement to play under Shaheen Shah Afridi’s leadership and he is looking forward showcasing his talent in the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The cash-rich league will be commencing from January 27 in Karachi.

Rashid, who will be playing for Lahore Qalandars, said that he would try to help Shaheen control his emotions on the field.

“I am excited to play under Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy,” he said in the Game Set Match. “I will try to help him control his emotions during the match since he is also a Pathan.”

Moreover, the 23-year-old said that he would try to pass his captaincy experience to the left-arm pacer.

“I will guide him on the field using my experience of leading Afghanistan in the past,” he said. “Sometimes he becomes too passionate so it is important to calm him down and I’m looking forward to having a good season with him.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed the captain of Lahore Qalandars after the franchise removed Sohail Akhtar from the position.

The Qalandars will be kicking off their PSL7 campaign against the defending champions Multan Sultans on January 29, while they will be playing against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings on the 30th of the month.  

Cricket Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
