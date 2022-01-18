Ranjan Madugalle among elite umpires for PSL7

ICC’s Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle is set to make his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut in the seventh edition of the tournament, which will be held in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27.

Madugalle featured in 21 Tests and 63 ODIs for Sri Lanka from 1979 to 1988 and has refereed in 125 Twenty20 Internationals. This is in addition to the 201 Tests and 370 ODIs he has refereed since joining the ICC’s elite panel of match referees in 1993.

“Madugalle has been a regular visitor to Pakistan for international assignments, with his last visit being in January 2020 for the three T20Is against Bangladesh,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Madugalle’s first match in the tournament will be the high-profile match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, which will be held in Karachi on Sunday, January 30,” it added.

“Madugalle will be involved in nine of the 30 preliminary round matches and his presence is expected to help and assist Pakistan’s emerging umpires and match referees,” the press release further stated.

The other three event match referees will be Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Javed Malik from the PCB’s elite panel of match referees.

Apart from Aleem Dar, Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires, local umpires to share umpiring responsibilities include Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub. All are members of the PCB’s elite panel of umpires.

Match referees: Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Javed Malik, Ranjan Madugalle and Roshan Mahanama.

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Khan Afridi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Michael Gough, Nasir Hussain, Rashid Riaz, Richard Illingworth, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub.