Ramiz Raja proposes quadrangular series involving India, Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering proposing an annual quadrangular series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia.

According to Code Sports Australia, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will present the proposal in the next International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The four-nation tournament is likely to be played in the T20I format.

The development is being considered in order to revive bilateral cricket ties between Pakistan and India, who last played a series back in 2012/13.

The arch-rivals have been deprived of playing bilateral cricket due to worsening political conditions.

During Najam Sethi’s regime, both cricket boards planned to play six series during the 2015-23 cycle but it didn’t happen.

They have only met during ICC and ACC tournaments since 2013. Their last meeting came during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Moreover, the PCB chairman also spoke about Australia’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Ramiz told the publication that there is huge anticipation in Pakistan ahead of the Australian tour and that he has been heartened by recent comments from Pakistan-born Aussie batter Usman Khawaja.

The Aussies are due to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I starting in early March.

Cricket Australia (CA) are committed to the tour going ahead; the first visit of the Aussie side to the country since 1998.