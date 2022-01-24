Monday, January 24, 2022  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja praises ‘incredible three’ of Pakistan cricket

Three Pakistan players won ICC Awards

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has showered praise on the ‘incredible three’ of Pakistan cricket, in the shape of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.  

In tweet on Monday, Raja stated that the “world of cricket is richer and so watchable” because of the trio.  

The statement came after Pakistan skipper Babar won the award for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and Shaheen was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year. Earlier, Rizwan had bagged the award for ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year. All three players enjoyed great success in international cricket during 2021.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison echoed similar thoughts.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC Awards Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan cricket, Ramiz Raja, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, ICC Awards
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.