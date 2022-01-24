Ramiz Raja praises ‘incredible three’ of Pakistan cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has showered praise on the ‘incredible three’ of Pakistan cricket, in the shape of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

In tweet on Monday, Raja stated that the “world of cricket is richer and so watchable” because of the trio.

#incredible3 The world of cricket is richer and so watchable because of you. A proud moment for the fans who through you can now see a new beginning… @iMRizwanPak @babarazam258 @iShaheenAfridi @ICCAwards — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 24, 2022

The statement came after Pakistan skipper Babar won the award for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year and Shaheen was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year. Earlier, Rizwan had bagged the award for ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year. All three players enjoyed great success in international cricket during 2021.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand pacer Danny Morrison echoed similar thoughts.