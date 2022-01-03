Ramiz Raja opens up after Mohammad Hafeez retires

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has opened up after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket.

Raja praised Hafeez in a press release issued by the PCB on Monday.

“Hafeez has been a wholehearted cricketer who worked tirelessly at his game to have a long and fruitful career,” said Raja.

The former Pakistan captain also lauded Hafeez for changing his game in accordance with modern day cricket.

“His game evolved with time, adjusting to different formats quite intelligently. Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will,” he said.

“He has worn the green blazer with pride for which we at the PCB are thankful. I wish him best of luck for his future life and thank him again for his magnificent contribution to Pakistan cricket,” he concluded.

The right-hander, Hafeez, will represent Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will continue to play franchise cricket around the world.

The 41-year-old played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is while amassing 12,780 runs and 253 wickets across formats in his 18-year long career.