Tuesday, January 4, 2022  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja holds meetings to finalise PSL7 preparations

Season seven set to start from January 27 in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has held high-level meetings in Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Super League season seven.

The former captain met Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM house and letter met with individuals from the government of Sindh, district administration officials, and police officials at the National Stadium Karachi.

The purpose of the meetings was to finalise the preparations for the upcoming seventh edition of the league, which is set to commence on January 27.

The security plan was also discussed as PCB aims to provide steller security service to the players and franchises to prevent any mishaps.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSL7 Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PCB, Ramiz Raja, PCB Chairman, PSL7, Cricket, meetings, CM Sindh, Cricket news, PSL in karachi,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.