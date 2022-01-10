Question marks surround quarantine period for PSL7

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering reducing the players’ quarantine period to just one day for the upcoming seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to Samaa TV, it was initially decided that the quarantine period will be three days but that is now likely to change.

On average it takes between five and six days from when someone is infected with the coronavirus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days. Bearing that in mind, the PCB’s policy to reduce quarantine period will affect the effectiveness of the bio-secure bubble.

If a player tests positive for Covid-19, he can only be replaced by a domestic Pakistan cricketer after staying in quarantine for a single day.

The squads will assemble in Karachi on January 19 and will begin practice and training, after completing their one-day quarantine, on January 21.

It must be noted that the quarantine period for the first half of PSL6, before it was postponed due to multiple Covid-19 cases, was three days. However, during the second leg, in UAE, the quarantine period was between seven to 10 days due to travel restrictions.